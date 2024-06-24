Wolves standing firm after fresh offer for captain Max Kilman
Wolves are refusing to budge on Max Kilman, with Newcastle the latest to bid for their skipper.
By Matt Maher
The Magpies lodged a player-plus-cash offer involving midfielder Elliott Anderson which was rejected by Wolves, who are currently unwilling to budge on their £45million valuation.
West Ham, now managed by former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui, saw a £25m offer knocked back last week and have been told they will need to significantly improve their bid to stand any chance of landing the 27-year-old defender.