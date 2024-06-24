Wolves make enquiry for Dutch defender
Wolves have enquired about Dutch defender Thomas Beelen over a summer move, the Express & Star understands.
The 23-year-old centre-back currently plays for Eredivisie side Feyenoord but is attracting interest from other European clubs.
Wolves are understood to be admirers of Beelen and have made contact with his representatives over a summer move, but have not contacted the club.
They have been quoted just under £17million to secure his signature, as Wolves look at potential Max Kilman replacements.