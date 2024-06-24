Has Ki-Jana Hoever's loan put himself in line for Wolves recall?

He never truly found his feet, however, and has spent the last season-and-a-half on loan at Stoke.

But is he now ready for a permanent step-up to the Premier League? We spoke to Pete Smith, Stoke reporter for the Stoke Sentinel, to get an insight into Hoever's progress.

How would you rate Hoever's loan and why?

Up and down over the course of the whole season but the spell probably from March until the finish was a reminder that he can be one of the leading attacking full-backs in the Championship. He had been punished for lapses of concentration and daft mistakes, proving costly at times and his attacking is always going to be better than his defending, but he didn’t hide, actually stood taller like a senior in a very tough time for the club, and was a consistent and genuine threat getting into advanced positions in the last couple of months.

What position has he best been utilised in for Stoke and do you think he could be better suited elsewhere?