Wolves reveal Molineux pre-season friendly

Gary O'Neil's side face West Ham, Crystal Palace and RB Leipzig during their tour of the USA before returning to England for their final friendly, which will kick-off at 3pm on Saturday August 10 against the Spanish side.

That game takes place just a week before Wolves start their 2024/25 Premier League campaign away at Arsenal.

Matt Hobbs, Wolves' sporting director, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming Rayo Vallecano to Wolverhampton in August as we round off our pre-season preparations at Molineux.

“We know Rayo will provide Gary and the players with a very good test before our seventh consecutive season in the Premier League begins the following weekend.”

Rayo Vallecano finished 17th in La Liga last season, securing their place in the top tier of Spanish football for next season

Rayo Vallecano's sporting director David Cobeno added: “It’s a pleasure for us to visit a great team from the Premier League, as Wolves are.

“It will be a big test for us to prepare our debut in La Liga. In addition, I am sure that our supporters will enjoy so much visiting Molineux Stadium.”

Wolves have confirmed the ticket information for the Molineux friendly will be announced in due course.