Wolves reject Max Kilman offer

The London club are keen to sign the centre-back, with new boss Julen Lopetegui eager to work with Kilman again.

During Lopetegui's spell at Wolves last season, the Spaniard made Kilman captain and rates the defender highly.

Wolves turned down a £30million offer for the 27-year-old last summer from Italian side Napoli and are determined to keep their captain.

After rejecting that move, Kilman committed his future to Wolves by signing a new contract until 2028 and has consistently spoken publicly about his love for the club and desire to stay.

However, it remains to be seen if the London-born defender will be tempted by a return to the capital.

It is understood Wolves value Kilman at £45million and do not want to sell, meaning the Hammers will need to make a much improved offer to tempt Wolves into a sale, with this opening bid swiftly rejected.

Wolves do need to offload at least one first team star, however, in order to fund several more signings this summer and it remains to be seen whether West Ham will test their resolve.

Fringe players such as Daniel Podence, Goncalo Guedes and Fabio Silva are all due to leave, with Wolves hoping to recoup some cash.

Pedro Neto is also attracting attention, with a bid of at least £60million likely needed for Wolves to consider a sale.

Rayan Ait-Nouri, Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha also have admirers elsewhere, but Wolves hope to keep the core of their squad heading into the 2024/25 season.