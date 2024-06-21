Leon Chiwome signs new long-term Wolves contract

The 18-year-old has signed fresh terms until 2028, with a year option, after earning his first team breakthrough last season.

Now, Hobbs hopes by showing faith in him the striker can go from strength to strength in a Wolves shirt.

“Leon stepped up last year in a tough time, when we had some injuries, and showed the potential that he has,” Hobbs said.

“He’s still at the start of his journey, with loads to learn and loads of development still to come, but to secure him to a long-term contract which allows us to go through that development cycle with him is obviously great for the football club.

“There’s been lots of interest in him from other clubs, so it’s been a nice one for us to secure and it shows our commitment to him as well as his commitment to us.

“What he experienced last season can only help his development. Making your first Premier League start against an Aston Villa team who were flying at the time, with very expensive centre backs to come up against, would have given him a taste of what’s required and the areas that he still needs to work on, develop and improve.

“It’s an exciting future for him; he’s tall, he’s quick, he’s athletic, he can score all types of goals, but there’s a big difference between being able to do that at under-18s and under-21s football and doing it in the Premier League.

“He’s still at the start of his development and has every area to work on. He’s blessed with natural physical attributes, and he needs to refine them, but that’s expected from a boy who came to us at 16 and had only been in academy football for a year previously.

“He’s not a boy who’s come through a category one academy all the way from eight years of age, so he’s still right at the start of his development, after only three years of academy football under his belt, which makes him an exciting prospect.”

The teenager is expected to stay with Gary O'Neil's first team next season, while also playing for the under-21s, but Hobbs has not ruled out a first senior loan move if the right offer comes in.

Hobbs added: “We don’t ever nail our colours to any particular mast when it comes to the future, but he’s still only a first-year pro so the plan is for him to stick around and train with the first-team and then play with the under-21s.

"But you never know, sometimes loan opportunities come out of nowhere and the opportunity to go and play men’s football may be a really good part of his journey and his football education.

“At the moment, the plan is for him to stay with us, develop under Gary, his staff and James with the 21s, but while the window is open, there are other possibilities.”