Wolves 2024/2025 fixture list - Tough start for Gary O'Neil's men

Gary O'Neil's men will also face Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Liverpool in their first six games.

A Boxing Day clash at Molineux vs Manchester United will prove popular.

Wolves will finish the season at Molineux as they host Brentford.

August

17 Arsenal a

24 Chelsea h

31 Notts Forest a

September

14 Newcastle h

21 Aston Villa a

28 Liverpool h

October

5 Brentford a

19 Man City h

26 Brighton a

November

2 Crystal Palace h

9 Southampton h -

23 Fulham a

30 Bournemouth h

December

3 Everton a

7 West Ham a

14 Ipswich h

21 Leicester a

26 Man Utd h

29 Tottenham a

January

4 Nottm Forest h

15 Newcastle a

18 Chelsea a

25 Arsenal h

February

1 Aston Villa h

15 Liverpool a

22 Bournemouth a

25 Fulham h

March

8 Everton h

15 Southampton a

April

1 West Ham h

5 Ipswich a

12 Tottenham h

19 Man Utd a

26 Leicester h

May 3 Man City a

10 Brighton h

18 Crystal Palace a

25 Brentford h