Shropshire Star
Close

Wolves 2024/2025 fixture list - Tough start for Gary O'Neil's men

Wolves will face a testing start to the season as they travel to Arsenal on opening day.

By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated

Gary O'Neil's men will also face Chelsea, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Liverpool in their first six games.

A Boxing Day clash at Molineux vs Manchester United will prove popular.

Wolves will finish the season at Molineux as they host Brentford.

August

17 Arsenal a

24 Chelsea h

31 Notts Forest a

September

14 Newcastle h

21 Aston Villa a

28 Liverpool h

October

5 Brentford a

19 Man City h

26 Brighton a

November

2 Crystal Palace h

9 Southampton h -

23 Fulham a

30 Bournemouth h

December

3 Everton a

7 West Ham a

14 Ipswich h

21 Leicester a

26 Man Utd h

29 Tottenham a

January

4 Nottm Forest h

15 Newcastle a

18 Chelsea a

25 Arsenal h

February

1 Aston Villa h

15 Liverpool a

22 Bournemouth a

25 Fulham h

March

8 Everton h

15 Southampton a

April

1 West Ham h

5 Ipswich a

12 Tottenham h

19 Man Utd a

26 Leicester h

May 3 Man City a

10 Brighton h

18 Crystal Palace a

25 Brentford h

Similar stories
Most popular