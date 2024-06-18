Pedro Lima - What can Wolves fans expect from wonderkid?

The Brazilian was expected to sign with Chelsea, but Wolves were always confident of landing the right-back.

Not a household name to many - what can Wolves fans expect from the highly-touted youngster?

What squad will Lima be involved with?

Lima will sign with Wolves when he turns 18 on July 1 subject to a medical.

He will go straight into Gary O'Neil's first team squad for the season.

Despite being eligible for the U21's, Lima is seen a strong first team option.

Wolves successfully integrated many youngsters last season with Tawanda Chirewa arguably the standout.

Lima will not be loaned out.

Where can he play?

Lima is predominantly a right-back and will compete with Nelson Semedo and Matt Doherty for a starting first team spot.

New signing Rodrigo Gomes has also had experience at right-back but is expected to play in a more advanced role for Gary O'Neil.

Semedo only has one-year left on his contract and an extension is yet to be offered by the club.

With the Portuguese international being one of Wolves' highest earners, there is speculation he could leave Molineux this summer.

What's Lima's playing style?