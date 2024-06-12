Rodrigo Gomes determined to make Wolves fans proud

Gomes signed a five-year deal at Molineux with a club option of a further year.

"It’s like a dream come true. To play in the Premier League, for me, it’s the best league in the world and it’s really a pleasure to be here, and I’m thankful to Wolves for this opportunity," said the 20-year-old.

"The Premier League, for me, is the best league in the world and of course it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s also a dream.

"I’m very excited to play here and do my best."

The versatile youngster, who can play in several positions down the right side of the pitch follows in the footsteps of fellow winger Pedro Neto, who made the switch from Braga to Wolves five years ago.

"Since Pedro left Braga, he’s become like a model to follow in the Braga academy because the young players look at him like, ‘One day I want to be like him’. Of course, he is a good player and he inspires me," continued Gomes.

"Wolves have a lot of Portuguese players and it makes me more comfortable. I’m very excited to help this team and I will do everything to help Wolverhampton."

"I think in modern football that it’s a really good thing to be able to play in more than one position, and that’s going to help me.

"It’s definitely my style [to be hard working]. I work hard every day. I’m determined and focused."