International round-up: Wolves, West Brom, Walsall & Aston Villa players in action

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A handful of players featured in Euro 2024 warm up games, while others turned out in friendlies and qualifiers.

Here is a round-up of how they got on:

Wolves

Youngster Tawanda Chirewa hit the headlines - as he backed up his full international debut with his first goal for Zimbawe.

The 20-year-old was called up to the national team and made his debut before going on to net his first goal in a 3-1 defeat against South Africa on Tuesday evening.

His side were behind inside the first minute - but moments later the Wolves man picked up the ball inside the box and fired home to level.

The home side went on to win the game 3-1 but it was another impressive display from Chirewa.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was also in action for Algeria - as they picked up all three points in their qualifying clash against Uganda.

The Wolves man played all 90 minutes as he helped his side come from behind to take the victory.

Hwang Hee-chan started for South Korea as they beat China 1-0 in their World Cuqualifierer on Tuesday.

He led the line Spurs’ Heung-min Son and PSG’s Kang-in Lee as Korea remain top of their group.

Mario Lemina was in action for Gabon as they picked up a thrilling 3-2 victory over Gambia.

Lemina's side were behind before turning the game around after the break with Lemina playing 90 minutes.

Elsewhere, academy graduate Joe Hodge started for Republic of Ireland under 21s in their draw with England.

Hodge was wearing the captain's armband once again and he netted his first goal for the side - scoring after just three minutes.

Nelson Semedo and Matt Doherty both came off the bench for their respective sides - as Portugal took on Republic of Ireland in a friendly ahead of the Euros.

And Boubacar Traore was introduced as a half time substitute - as Mali under 23s beat Uzbekistan.

West Brom

On Friday, West Brom's Semi Ajayi was in action for Nigeria - as he started in their 1-1 draw with South Africa in the World Cup 2026 qualification clash.

Elsewhere, Brandon Thomas-Asante was handed his international bow for Ghana.

He came on as a late substitute in their 4-3 win in a World Cup qualifier against Central African Republic.

Okay Yokuslu was also in action for Turkey in their 2-1 defeat to Poland ahead of the Euros.

The midfielder had earned a recall into the international set up - and has been named in their squad for the tournament.

Walsall

Walsall defender Liam Gordon was among the scorers as Guyana beat Belize 3-1 in their Concacaf World Cup second round qualifier.

Gordon netted either side of Sutton United marksman Deon Moore’s brace as Guyana scored all three of their goals in the space of five second half minutes.

The 25-year-old drove past three challenges with a slaloming run into the box before sweeping home his second international goal on his 20th cap.

Guyana claimed their first World Cup qualifying victory in over three years to climb into third-place in Group D.

Fellow Saddlers pair Donervon Daniels and Brandon Comley suffered a second straight defeat for Montserrat as they were beaten 3-1 by Panama.

That result leaves Montserrat without a point in fourth-place.

Gordon’s Guyana will take on Daniels and Comley’s Montserrat in the final group fixture next June.

Aston Villa

Two Villa keepers were in international action in recent days.

Robin Olsen started for Sweden as they were beaten 3-0 at home against Serbia, while Joe Gauci kept his second clean sheet in two games as Australia wrapped up their second round of World Cup qualifying with a 5-0 victory over Palestine.

Youri Tielemans was an unused substitute as Belgium beat Luxembourg in their final warm up game before the Euros.

In other Euro warm up games, John McGinn featured from the start in Scotland's draw with Finland, while Ezri Konsa came off the bench in England's defeat to Iceland on Friday.

Douglas Luiz started for Brazil on Sunday - as they beat Mexico 3-2 in a friendly.

And on Saturday, Jhon Duran came on as a substitute as Columbia beat the USA 5-1.