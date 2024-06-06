Wolves target pushing for Premier League move

The Senegal international is under contract until 2026 but has just been relegated with Italian side Salernitana.

Fellow Italian club Lazio have agreed a fee to sign the 27-year-old, reportedly around £8.5million, but it is understood the striker is holding out for a move to the Premier League.

Dia's representatives are in contact with a number of Premier League clubs and it is understood Wolves are among them, however no offer has been tabled as it stands.

Wolves made an approach to sign Dia on transfer deadline day last summer, which was swiftly rejected.