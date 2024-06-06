How Jon Dadi Bodvarsson became firmly part of the Wolves family

And little did Jon Dadi Bodvarsson know, when starting for Iceland on that historic night in Nice, that he would soon be heading to Molineux during a somewhat chaotic time to fulfil his dream of savouring English football.

Not only playing, but leading that post-match ‘Icelandic Clap’ which lit up not just Molineux but plenty of stadiums on the road including Anfield, St Andrew’s and St James’ Park.

It made for some spectacular scenes. And iconic photography. For a few months at least, it brought everyone together.

For the player himself, thrust into a rather bizarre environment with a manager in Walter Zenga into his 16thappointment in 18 years, and as one of a new batch of summer signings that hit double figures, it was a hugely appreciated gesture which certainly helped him settle in.

“That celebration really made me feel a part of everything after signing for a new club,” Bodvarsson confirms.

“For me, football is all about that bond between the fans and the players, helping the supporters to express themselves and have a good time.

“It was what we had done with Iceland at the Euros and then the Wolves fans took notice and carried it on!

“It was really nice and a fun thing to do, especially when the time was right, like we’d had a great win or the moment was good.

“I remember it not just at Molineux but after big away performances too, like at Liverpool and Newcastle, just incredible memories.”

Signed by Kenny Jackett, but getting a hug from head coach Walter Zenga (AMA)

Wolves and Bolton, Bodvarsson’s most recent port of call, haven’t exactly been comfortable bedfellows in recent footballing history. The fierce rivalry of the 1990s lingers on!

But in terms of the Icelandic Clap, they have been united, and Bodvarsson, who has just departed Bolton where he had become extremely popular, led the very same celebration on many occasions for the other Wanderers.

He is now a free agent - more on that later – but, eight years ago, after that win against England which took Iceland into the last eight of Euro 2016, Bodvarsson was hot property.

Having launched his career with his hometown club Selfoss, three years in Norway with Viking preceded joining FC Kaiserslautern in the German second division, in the January transfer window of 2016.

Bodvarsson put pen to paper on a two-and-a-half year deal, but his performance at the Euros changed everything.

“It was such a huge success for everyone involved with Iceland, and not long after I got back, I had a call to say Wolves were interested,” he recalls.

“It ended up taking two or three bids before Kaiserslautern accepted, and I remember talking to Kenny Jackett, who was very direct and straightforward, and told me he wanted me to sign and to get the deal done quickly.

“I was very excited, I knew Wolves were a famous team and having watched the Premier League as a kid, I knew that’s where they were trying to get.

“And then, by the time I got to the club, Kenny had just left, which came as a bit of a shock!”

It was a fairly lively environment into which Bodvarsson and the other glut of new signings arrived as new owners Fosun set out their stall to take Wolves in a new direction, letting Jackett go after three stable and successful years, and bringing in the more unpredictable prospect of Zenga.

By their own admission, it took Fosun a year to get things right and push Wolves forward - ultimately to explosive effect – but, at first, there was very little in the way of solid foundations.