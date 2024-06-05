Wolves' VAR proposal set for discussed - but it doesn't look good

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

However, according to reports, it isn't looking good for the Molineux club.

Wolves tabled a motion to go before the Premier League three weeks ago - calling for VAR to be scrapped after being on the wrong end of several decisions across the season.

It was reported after the proposal was first put forward that Wolves would struggle to get another 13 clubs to back the motion - the number needed for it to be successful.

And ahead of tomorrow's Premier League meeting in Harrogate - The Telegraph have reported that the proposal is set to be rejected.

Reports have claimed that Man United, Liverpool and West Ham all want the system to stay but with changes.

One change has already been confirmed for next season - with semi-automated offsides being introduced in a bid to cut the time it takes for checks.

There are also the potential changes that will be discussed at the meeting on Thursday.

Ahead of Thursday's vote, the Premier League said: 'The Premier League can confirm it will facilitate a discussion on VAR with our clubs at the annual general meeting next month. Clubs are entitled to put forward proposals at shareholders' meetings and we acknowledge the concerns and issues around the use of VAR.

'However, the league fully supports the use of VAR and remains committed, alongside PGMOL [Professional Game Match Officials Limited], to make continued improvements to the system for the benefit of the game and fans.'

The meeting of all 20 clubs will also involve other discussions on possible spending caps and squad cost controls.