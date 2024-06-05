Max Kilman sets new Wolves goal
Max Kilman has challenged himself to score more goals but believes the 2023/24 season was his best yet for Wolves.
The skipper is now a key player at the heart of Wolves’ defence and played a big part in the team’s fight for Europe this season.
The towering defender only scored twice, however, and has only scored once in the previous three seasons combined – something he is aiming to improve.
“Last season I had a really good season, and this one has maybe been better in different aspects, but I’ve enjoyed it and I think I’m improving a lot,” Kilman said.
“That’s the aim, to keep doing my best for this team.