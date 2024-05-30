Premier League season tickets: How the Wolves prices compare to other clubs
The fallout of the Wolves season ticket announcement continues to rumble on - with fans furious over price rises.
A petition has gathered thousands of signatures with MPs weighing into the argument - as fans attempt to force the club into a re-think.
Only a small number of Premier League clubs are yet to announce their season ticket prices for the coming campaign.
Here is a look at the most expensive season tickets for the upcoming season in each category, as well as the cheapest adult ticket
Arsenal
Top adult - £2,250
Lowest adult - £1,073
OAP - £461
Junior - £1,025
Aston Villa
No prices announced. Five per cent rise confirmed
Bournemouth
Top adult - £875
Lowest adult - £397
OAP - £699
Junior - £230
Brentford
Top adult - £815
Lowest adult - £495
OAP - £640
Junior - 640
Brighton
Top adult - £965
Lowest adult - £595
OAP - £590
Junior - £410
Chelsea
Top adult - £1,015
Lowest adult - £810
OAP - £485
Junior - £485