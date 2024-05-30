Premier League season tickets: How the Wolves prices compare to other clubs

A petition has gathered thousands of signatures with MPs weighing into the argument - as fans attempt to force the club into a re-think.

Only a small number of Premier League clubs are yet to announce their season ticket prices for the coming campaign.

Here is a look at the most expensive season tickets for the upcoming season in each category, as well as the cheapest adult ticket

Arsenal

Top adult - £2,250

Lowest adult - £1,073

OAP - £461

Junior - £1,025

Aston Villa

No prices announced. Five per cent rise confirmed

Bournemouth

Top adult - £875

Lowest adult - £397

OAP - £699

Junior - £230

Brentford

Top adult - £815

Lowest adult - £495

OAP - £640

Junior - 640

Brighton

Top adult - £965

Lowest adult - £595

OAP - £590

Junior - £410

Chelsea

Top adult - £1,015

Lowest adult - £810

OAP - £485

Junior - £485