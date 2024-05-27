Wolves petition soars as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wades in
A petition from Wolves fans is nearing 10,000 signatures as they respond in anger to season ticket prices – as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the Express & Star the issue highlights the need for a independent football regulator.
Wolves fan groups joined forces late last week after the club revealed a hike of 17 per cent in some prices, and up to 176 per cent for some children, for next season.
Their petition has already gathered more than 8,000 signatures as Wolves 1877 Supporters Trust claimed they are “one step closer to delivering every single signature to the club.”