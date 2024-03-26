Wolves youngsters mark their mark on international stage

Defender Dexter Lembikisa, who is currently on loan with Scottish side Hearts, bagged his first goal on the international stage as Jamaica beat Panama to finish third in the Concacaf Nations League.

The Wolves youngster netted the only goal of the game with a superb left footed strike from outside the box late in the first period.

He spent the first half of the season on loan with Championship strugglers Rotherham - before making the switch north of the border in January.

And so far he has been enjoying a successful spell at Tynecastle - scoring once in ten appearances since his arrival.

Elsewhere, Leon Chiwome was on the scoresheet as England under 18s continued their unbeaten March camp and beat Holland 2-1 to lift the U18 Pinatar Super Cup.

It has been an impressive couple of weeks for the youngster - who came off the bench as a second half substitute to make his senior debut against Coventry in the recent FA Cup defeat.

It was England who took the lead just before the half hour mark with Tottenham's Leo Black slotting home from close range.

The second goal then arrived 20 minutes from time as Chiwome made an immediate impact after coming off the bench.

He met a cross from Chelsea's Ishé Samuels-Smith and glanced a header past the Holland keeper.

Holland reduced the deficit just three minutes later with a low drive from the edge of the area but England held on to their lead to secure the win.

Elsewhere in the clash, Aston Villa's 17-year-old defender Tristan Rowe came off the bench in the second half to replace Black.

And fellow Villa team mate Jamaldeen Jimoh was an unused substitute. The youngster joined Villa from West Brom last summer.