Gary O'Neil salutes key defender's Wolves success

The defender has enjoyed the best form of his Wolves career this season, after months of influential performances.

Semedo’s form has also seen him force his way into the Portugal squad, and he started their 5-2 friendly win over Sweden last Thursday, where the defender picked up two assists.

And O’Neil is full of praise for the 30-year-old’s impact on the team.

“I love him to bits,” O’Neil said of Semedo.

“He’s an unbelievable guy, firstly. He’s never a problem, always wants to work and always approaches the game and training sessions professionally.