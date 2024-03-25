Former Wolves man Kenny Miller gives top backing to the current crop after stellar season

With 10 games remaining, Wolves are within touching distance of the European places and have it all to play for.

Miller, who played for Wolves from 2001 to 2006, has been impressed with his former side this season.

“Gary’s done an amazing job at Wolves this season, I thought he was harshly treated by Bournemouth,” Miller said via Online Betting Guide (OLBG).

“However, he didn’t let it get him down and he jumped into the Wolves job and has them in ninth, sitting with a game in hand to go level with West Ham and above Brighton.

“After being tipped to maybe go down pre-season, they’ve got a realistic chance of achieving European football if they can finish the season off well. That would be an incredible achievement for a club like Wolves and a testament to the job he’s done there this year.

“You need to get the best out of your players consistently in the Premier League to even enter the European conversation and clearly, he’s doing that and an overall excellent job. It’s great to see them up there, I spent five years there and they are one of the first teams I look for to see the results, so it’s great to see them doing well and I hope Gary can continue the good work.”

Wolves’ impressive season has now seen a number of their star players linked with moves away.

And Miller hopes the club receive the most money possible for any summer departures.

He added: “Wolves will have to battle to keep hold of their stars, when the big teams come calling, they find it hard to refuse sales because of the money and the transfer fees that are floating about now.

“If they get market value, the true market value for their players, then they have to be happy as a club to develop them and sell them on. They’re doing a great job unearthing these players in the first place and bringing them in. Wolves give players an amazing platform to show the world that they’re capable of at the highest level.

“Realistically, Wolves deserve to get rewarded with nice transfer fees from larger clubs for finding players such as Hwang and Neto initially, or majorly developing a player like Cunha. However, I’m sure they wouldn’t want to lose them all at the same time.”