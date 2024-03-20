Why Wolves did not need to sell Ruben Neves to comply with PSR

An independent commission applied a four-point penalty to Forest this week after they were found to be in breach of profit and sustainability rules (PSR) for the three-year period ending with the 2022/23 season. But Forest claimed – without providing evidence – that Wolves only avoided a similar punishment after selling then-captain Neves to Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal in June 2023.

Forest did not sell their star player Brennan Johnson to Tottenham until September in a bid to maximise their income.