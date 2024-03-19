Wolves let lead slip as Newcastle roar back late on

A dramatic contest at the New Bucks Head saw the hosts power into a two-goal lead by half-time against Newcastle, who have lost just once in the league all season.

But it was the north east visitors and table-toppers who claimed a dramatic victory in the National Women’s League Northern Premier by way of Katie Barker’s 89th-minute winner.

Amber Hughes fired a first-half brace for Dan McNamara’s Wolves. She smashed home from close range on half hour before rounding keeper Grace Donnelly to net a second on half-time.

But Kacie Elson hit back for Newcastle 10 minutes after the restart and Jasmine McQuade headed in from a free-kick to equalise 10 minutes from time. Late heartbreak followed as Elson’s cross found Barker in the centre of the box and the Newcastle player climbed highest to convert a header.

It was not ideal preparation for the seventh-placed hosts as they prepare for Friday night’s Molineux Black Country Derby against rivals Albion, who continued good form to climb above Wolves into fifth.

The Baggies made it six points in a few days by backing up last Thursday’s 4-0 win over Stourbridge by beating Halifax 1-0.

Siobhan Hodgetts’ side prevailed at Redditch’s Valley Stadium courtesy of Delphi Cole’s 10th-minute winner. Albion are up to fifth, three points clear of Wolves, they trail Stoke by goal difference.

Sporting Khalsa roared to the top of Division One Midlands with a 3-0 win over lowly Sheffield. Isabelle Austin-Short, with a double, and substitute Layla Kennerley struck at Noose Lane as Khalsa climbed to the summit.

Lye Town remain second, 11 points behind leaders Worcester in West Midlands Premier, after a free weekend. Mid-table Kidderminster Harriers gained a creditable point after a 0-0 against Burton, in third. Bewdley Town crashed out of the Worcestershire FA Sunday Cup in a 7-1 defeat at Worcester.

It was goals galore in Division One North as Walsall Wood Juniors won 7-3 at Lichfield Reserves. Freya Green and Rosie Hargreaves each netted a hat-trick for the visitors. Rock-bottom Darlaston were beaten 4-0 at Port Vale.

Sedgley & Gornal United, bottom of Division One South, were just edged out 2-1 at mid-table Droitwich Spa.