Gary O'Neil's stark warning ahead of Wolves' league climax

Wolves have Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Craig Dawson all sidelined, with Cunha the most likely to return to the squad to face Villa in two weeks' time.

As a result, Wolves' attacking options are limited and after losing late in the FA Cup to Coventry, O'Neil has warned his side have a mountain to climb in the remaining Premier League games this season.

He said: "Lifting the players will be fine. They always respond and they will respond.

"But Premier League games, with where we are at this moment, will be really, really difficult.

"We're going to go to Aston Villa and hopefully Cunha's back, but if we are as we are (against Coventry), we'll go there with only Pablo Sarabia as a senior attacking player.