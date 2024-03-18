Gary O'Neil gives verdict on latest Wolves VAR controversy

Ellis Simms seemed to use his arm to bundle home early on the in the second half – and a long VAR check did not overturn the goal.

Coventry went on to come back from 2-1 down with late strikes to win 3-2 at Molineux in the FA Cup quarter-final.

And although O’Neil felt the officials got it wrong, he says it did not have a bearing on the final result.

“I’m not disappointed really and it’s not the reason we lost the game,” O’Neil said.

“I think they said there wasn’t conclusive evidence that it hit his arm.

“I thought it looked fairly conclusive and most people did. It hit his arm and went in.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m making excuses, Coventry were the better side, but it hits his arm and goes in.

“But it’s one of those things that can go for you or against you.

“It’s not the reason we lost.”

Goals from Rayan Ait-Nouri and Hugo Bueno looked like they were taking Wolves to Wembley, before a 97th-minute Simms equaliser and a 100th-minute Haji Wright winner broke Wolves hearts.

A dejected O’Neil could not hide his disappointment at the result and the manner of Wolves’ loss, but was proud of his players for what they produced considering the injuries they have endured.

“I’m devastated for the players and the fans,” O’Neil said. “I’m disappointed for the group, who have given everything again, and the supporters who gave everything and were right behind the lads the whole way through.

“I’m really disappointed that the players and the fans don’t get to enjoy the next stage of the cup run.

“I’m proud of the players. With the emotion of losing it’s very easy to be doom and gloom, but the players gave absolutely everything.

“This result is an accumulation of where the club has got to over the last couple years and we find ourselves here with only one senior attacking player fit at a Premier League club, which makes it tough.

“Coventry were good enough on the day to capitalise on us not being quite where we can be. I’m gutted we came up a little bit short.

“I’m really disappointed and I said to the players that I’m disappointed that I couldn’t find a way to help them get over the line.

“I’m disappointed for the fans and I take full responsibility for today. It’s my job to win football matches and I wasn’t able to do it today.

“Getting Hugo on helped us get a goal, moving Rayan up helped us get a goal, but then we end up short at the back and defensive numbers and at that point there’s not a defender available on the bench. It was a tough afternoon and a tough blow, which is harsh considering what they given and how much fight they’ve shown. But we’ve got to pick ourselves up and get ready to go to Aston Villa.

“It’s going to be a tough spell, but we’re going to have to fight, we’re going to have to scrap, and I hope the fans understand that. The result is definitely not down to the players and how they performed. The players gave absolutely everything today and we were just not good enough today.”

Wolves now have the international break to mull over this loss, before travelling to Villa on March 30.

They then face Burnley, West Ham and Nottingham Forest, as they continue their bid to qualify for European football next season.