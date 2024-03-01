Newcastle v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

But who will be unavailable for the trip to Newcastle?

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

The forward went down with a hamstring injury during the FA Cup win over Brighton on Wednesday.

He will not be fit for game tomorrow, with Wolves seeking a timeline on his return after the weekend.

"Hee-chan won't make the weekend and there will be more assessments after the weekend.

"For now, he's been ruled out, which is disappointing.

"I knew there were some players that were a risk for the midweek cup game but Channy was feeling fine before. All his recovery had gone well so we felt he was able to go again.

"Obviously things like that can happen. It's disappointing we've lost Channy because we know how important he can be to us."

When asked if they have a timeline for Hwang's return, O'Neil added: "No, we don't. They were just trying to figure out if we could use him for this weekend firstly.

"He'll get some more (scan) results after the weekend and we'll know a bit more. Hopefully it's not too long, but lets see."

Matheus Cunha - 0% chance

Cunha is still recovering from a hamstring injury of his own and it is still hoped he will be back after the international break at the end of March.