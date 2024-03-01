Gary O'Neil on his most pleasing Wolves statistic

For all of Wolves’ attacking talents and goalscoring prowess this season, the team has struggled to keep opposition teams at bay in certain games.

But a fifth Premier League clean sheet of the season against Sheffield United at the weekend was followed by another clean sheet in the FA Cup against Brighton, and O’Neil has credited the whole team for the part they played.

He said: “It’s a really big plus. As much of the ball as they had, I didn’t feel under massive threat.

“We had some great opportunities and there’s were crosses into the box or shots from long range.

“I thought the lads carried out what was asked of them exceptionally well. The defenders protected Jose, the midfielders protected the defenders and the front boys worked their socks off to protect them.

“There was a really good understanding of what was required to give us a chance of beating Brighton. We could have been better with the ball, of course, and maybe more clinical with a couple of counters.

“But in terms of a solid base, it’s two clean sheets on the trot, which is really important.”

Meanwhile, Tommy Doyle has praised Wolves’ desire after making it to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

He said: “We’re buzzing. They’re a very, very good side and they play really well with the ball, so we just had to dig in.

“We got the early goal and then the rest was just about desire, and we have that in abundance in the dressing room, so we’re really happy.”