Dave Edwards: Bounceback at the Bridge was something to behold

They came into the game after an under-par performance against Manchester United.

They have been so good and so consistent this season in general. I just felt that maybe after the Black Country derby they looked a little bit off it from an intensity point of view, but you cannot say that has happened too often this season.

But they played United, and they played really well, and Wolves still got it back to 3-3 and really should have got a draw out of it.

They looked absolutely fantastic right from the start against Chelsea though – despite going a goal down away at Stamford Bridge.

Usually, after something like that happens a side would be trying to shut up shop a little bit and make sure they do not go and get beat two or three, but this Wolves team is completely different, and the way they bounced back to go 4-1 up after going behind was pretty incredible.

Once again, O’Neil’s game plan was absolutely perfect. Tactically, he is so so good.