Wolves skipper speaks out on 'E' word

The skipper is hopeful Gary O’Neil’s men, who climbed into the top half of the Premier League with Sunday’s superb 4-2 win at Chelsea, can push even higher over the final 15 games of the campaign.

But he is not yet ready to set European football as a firm aim, such has been the success of taking things one step at a time so far,

Kilman said: “We don’t want to set too many goals. We have to take it game by game and hopefully we can finish in those (European) positions toward the end of the season.

“It is not an aim. We can keep that to ourselves. Hopefully we can take it game by game and finish high as we can at the end of the season.”

Wolves have taken 13 points from the last six matches to move within four points of seventh-placed West Ham.

Kilman continued: “We have never, ever set challenges. The manager has always given us the mentality of taking it game by game.

“So we are not looking to see where we could finish this season, but we are going to really give it a go in every game we play.

“We come into every game looking to win, that is the mentality we need to keep until the end of the season. We have 15 Premier League games left. We just need to keep pushing.”