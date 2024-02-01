Wolves star changes shirt name following father's passing

The midfielder will now have 'Mario JR' on the back of his shirt after his father, also named Mario Lemina, passed away.

That then allows younger brother Noha Lemina, who has just joined the club on loan, to take the number 14 shirt with Lemina on the back.

Wolves head of kit and equipment Sam Perrin said: “When we signed his brother Noha, Mario asked about the shirt situation and whether his brother could take the name ‘LEMINA’, which he’s had at every other club.

“He then also asked about changing his name and requested ‘MARIO JR.’ so he could honour his dad.

“We spoke to the Premier League, who ran it past their board, and we explained the circumstances – we’re a big family club and we explained why we wanted to do it. They understood the reason and it got cleared late Wednesday. Now every week on the pitch Mario can represent his father.

“We’re very grateful to the Premier League for accepting this request.”