Wolves v Man United: Who's out and who's a doubt

As they prepare to welcome Manchester United to Molineux, who will be available and who could miss out on the squad?

Joao Gomes - 90% chance

Gomes has now served his three-game suspension and is available for selection tomorrow.

O'Neil will have a big decision to make on whether to bring Gomes straight into the team, with Tommy Doyle impressing.

Pablo Sarabia - 90% chance

Sarabia suffered a knock to his calf against Brighton last week and subsequently missed out on the squad to face Albion.

However, O'Neil confirmed he is fit and available to feature tomorrow.

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

The forward is at the Asia Cup with South Korea and yesterday scored the winning penalty to take his side through to the quarter-finals, which they will play on Friday.

As a result, he will not play for Wolves.

Boubacar Traore - 0% chance

Traore is with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations and will not play for Wolves as Mali enter the quarter-finals on Saturday.