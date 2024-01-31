Wolves chasing two deadline day deals

The loan signing of Noha Lemina has now been finalised but the club's priority all month has been to add forwards.

Gary O'Neil is eager to sign a number nine – and talks are ongoing with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto – but the head coach has revealed Wolves are also chasing a second attacker before the window closes at 11pm tomorrow.

It is understood that position could be a winger, or a player who can play across the front line.

"I would expect somewhere between none and two deals to be done on top of Noha, between now and the close of the window," O'Neil said.

"I would love it to be two but there's a possibility they end up being too tricky and it ends up being none.

"I don't see a huge influx. Hopefully we get one attacking player at least and that can help us with balance in the squad, to give us some cover if we do suffer any injuries.

"Maybe we can add some competition as well if we can add one that we think is good enough to challenge."

When asked if that second potential signing will be a forward or not, O'Neil added: "Ideally we'll get two attacking players, but it could one or it could be none.

"We'll end up somewhere between none and two."

Wolves could also see some outgoings late in the window, with Joe Hodge and Nathan Fraser both being targeted for loans.

But Wolves have been reluctant to let them go without bringing players in, and O'Neil says their short-term futures will depend on any late incomings.

"I still think it's dependent (on signings coming in)," O'Neil said.

"As frustrated as some of them get, and I understand they want to play and sometimes they feel they're a long way from the starting XI, but they're not and they're unbelievably important to us.

"Especially because of the numbers we have, but also because what they've managed to produce.

"When I've needed Joe Hodge he's performed very, very well for me. When I ask him to train in a certain way, even though he's disappointed, he trains exceptionally well.

"Nathan had an incredible impact off the bench the other week.

"I don't envisage too much going out, but there could be a late change if everything goes incredibly well with incomings."