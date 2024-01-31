Gary O'Neil's frustration over deadline day clash

Manchester United travel to Molineux tomorrow, with the transfer window set to close at 11pm.

And while O'Neil has a game to contend with, the club are also hopeful of making some signings.

"I don't like the transfer window closing on a match day, it's a bad idea," O'Neil said.

"I need to be 100 per cent focused on the game, but there may be stuff going on that need my input. From a management point of view, it's not ideal having to deal with the last day of a transfer window and a game on the same day.

"But if I have to make a choice, my 100 per cent focus will be on the game. Matt Hobbs and the recruitment team have everything in hand and are working really hard on still trying to do something to help the group.

"Hopefully we'll be able to get a few bits done and have a successful day on the pitch as well.

"We are still looking for a number nine and there's some things ongoing that we might be able to get done, but we'll have to wait and see."

One of those signings is Noha Lemina – the younger brother of Mario Lemina – who is set to join on loan.

The 18-year-old will join from Paris Saint-Germain until the end of the season, with a buy option of around £1.7million.

"That one is very close and we're hopeful it will be done," O'Neil added.

"He's an exciting young talent. Maybe he's not expected to impact the first team group instantly, but that doesn't mean that he won't because he has some fantastic attributes.

"He's powerful, fast, and a good lad who is willing to work hard. He has Mario here to help him settle as well.

"It's a good one for the club as he has potential to progress into an extremely talented player. Who knows, if he's able to settle in quickly and impact things fast, we may be able to see him around some first team games.

"It can be difficult to move from a different country to a Premier League club when you don't know anybody, so having Mario will definitely help him.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know him and seeing him on the grass. Lets see how much we can get out of him."