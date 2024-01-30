Wolves have loan rejected for Premier League striker

Gary O'Neil is keen to sign a striker this month but Wolves' financial restrictions mean they are mostly targeting loan deals.

The club have held an interest in Broja throughout January and have now seen a loan bid rejected.

It is understood Chelsea want to include an obligation to buy Broja at the end of the loan deal, which would likely be in excess of £30million, with some reports suggesting they want £50million for the 22-year-old.

Those figures are currently pricing Wolves out of a move for the striker, with the club keen to take him on a straight loan without an obligation to buy, due to their financial concerns.

As it stands, a deal to bring Broja to Wolves is unlikely unless Chelsea are willing to budge on their valuation of the player, or agree to loan him without an obligation to buy.

Broja suffered a serious knee injury last season and returned to the pitch in September. He has managed two goals in 19 appearances for Chelsea this season, many of which have come as a substitute.

Wolves still hope to bring a striker in before the window slams shut on Thursday night, but the task is proving difficult due to inflated transfer fees this month.

O'Neil revealed last week that Wolves were being forced to move on from targets due to financial constraints.