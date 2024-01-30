Dave Edwards: Clinical Wolves kept their heads and got the reward

We had the Covid games, but this felt like a bit of redemption from the 5-1 game at Molineux.

It was a really important day for the football club. Firstly, to get themselves in the FA Cup fifth round and there’s a real chance they can go deep in this competition, which is a priority, but also getting one over on your local rivals is so important.

The players and staff would have known the importance of it and the fans were talking about it all the week. It was up to the players to remain calm on the pitch and play the game and not the occasion, and I think Wolves did that really well.

They handled the atmosphere and emotion of the game, but I must say Albion did as well. They played really well in spells, but Wolves knew they had the better players and were patient.

Wolves weren’t at their stellar best by any stretch of the imagination, but Gary O’Neil really deserves credit for taking a weaker squad from last season, that couldn’t score goals, and getting the best out of them. A lot of it is counter-attacking football and it’s no freak accident that these chances pop up.

It took a while in the first half for that first chance to come and Matt Doherty deserves a lot of credit for his play in the build-up. He read the corner and put in a very good pass for Pedro Neto. It was a bit fortuitous that the ball bobbled back to him, but it was an excellent finish – very clinical.

From that moment, Wolves were extremely comfortable and kept the Baggies at arm’s length.