Max Kilman proud of Wolves focus

Having gone 2-0 up in the 78th minute, the game descended into chaos when fan trouble inside the stadium saw the game stopped for 35 minutes.

The players then came back out and restarted after a short warm-up and skipper Kilman is pleased with how his side reacted to see the game out.

He said: “You have to focus in situations like that. We expected big noise, a big crowd, a tough place to come. We just had to focus.

“We knew how big the game was and we didn’t want to lose the game or have a replay. We did it well. We had some tough moments but we dig in and came out positively.”

On the crowd trouble, Kilman added: “It’s something new for us to deal with but it’s part of football and we had to adapt. We just had to go into the dressing-room for 15 minutes and make sure we finished strong.

“We wanted to finish the game. I think everyone in that situation would want to finish it. As a result, it happened, so it’s all good.

“I thought there might be Wolves fans in the West Brom section and saw it kicked off, but I’m not sure.

“I heard it was the West Brom family section. It’s not nice and hopefully everyone is safe.”

During the stoppage, there were moments when it seemed unlikely the game would continue, but bosses Gary O’Neil and Carlos Corberan agreed that the players of both teams would come back out together in a show of unity.

For Kilman, he also does not believe the issues with supporters will cast a shadow on the fixture, as Wolves picked up a historic win on their travels.

Kilman added: “Gary told us that anything could happen and we had to be safe. So he told us to go inside and wait to see what happens.

“He said we needed keep our foot on the gas and to keep to our game plan. We did that, soaked up more pressure from them and came away with the clean sheet. It was important.

“It goes down as memorable victory. I don’t think you’ll remember the 20 minutes or so when the game was stopped.

“We played 90 minutes, won the game and we are through.

“It was a very difficult day but we came here to do a job and we played really well.

“I think we deserved the win.”