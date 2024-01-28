FA, West Midlands Police & West Brom launch investigation after ugly Black Country derby scenes

After Matheus Cunha had given Wolves a 2-0 lead in the 78th minute of the game - crowd trouble saw fans in the corner of the Halfords Lane and Birmingham Road End spill onto the pitch.

Players rushed over to the corner of the ground, where their families sit, with a large police presence spending 35 minutes restoring order and getting fans off the playing surface.

And in the opposite corner of the ground - more crowd trouble occurred with a bloodied fan being led away by police in front of the Smethwick End.

Shortly after the game the FA released a statement condemning the trouble and confirming an investigation is now under way.

The statement read: "The disorder that occured at the Black Country derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers is completely unacceptable.

"Safety and security are of the utmost importance, and the behaviour of those involved is dangerous and inexcusable.

"We will be investigation these serious incidents alongside the clubs and relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken."