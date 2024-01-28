Black Country derby crowd trouble: What Gary O'Neil and Carlos Corberan have said

Wolves had just gone 2-0 up in the 78th minute when crowd trouble broke out inside the ground which led to a 35 minute delay to the game.

Both managers addressed the issue in their post match press conferences and this is what they said.

Gary O'Neil

"I didn't see much, I saw an overspill in the far corner. From where I was it was impossible to know what has gone on but it is really disappointing.

"Anybody who comes to a match wants to feel safe, there could be children and elderly people in there and we shouldn't have to discuss incidents like this.

"It shouldn't happen, I hope everyone is safe and there is no serious injuries or lasting affects.

"It is a really big game, an FA Cup game between two local rivals and I thought the respect on the pitch between the players and between Carlos and myself was excellent.

"The game was played in a good spirit and it is just disappointing the things that went on off the pitch are needing to be spoken about and I am sure it will be looked into.

"My overriding feeling is that I hope everyone in that area is okay."

Carlos Corberan

"I think of course we are disappointed to see this type of aggressive behaviour, but unfortunately we did and it is a pity.

"This will be the summary of the game. For the rest of the game the fans created an amazing atmosphere, it was unbelievable what they created but now we have to talk about something that, the type of thing we are against in football.

"It was unfortunate that this happened, but fortunately there was no dramatic situation with the families or any people in that area.

"We all wanted to continue playing, the ref did and Wolves did and they did a good job of making the situation safe and allowing the game to restart.

"I don't know what happened, I was thinking about the changes after they scored the second goal.

"It happened when they scored the second goal so it has to be linked to that but I don't know."