Business as usual for Wolves star Mario Lemina on derby weekend

The battling midfielder is fully aware of the importance of Sunday’s game as Wolves aim to end their Hawthorns hoodoo.

But as the Premier League side travel to their Championship opposition, Lemina says Wolves must focus on playing their usual game to pick up an historic win.

“We’re know it’s a big derby for Wolves,” he said. “We’re going to take it as a usual game, that’s what we have to do, because we’re in the right way at the moment and we need to keep going.

“We’re not scared about the game, we’re going to play our game with the same intensity and fighting spirit, for the fans, for the club, because they deserve it.

“I’ve been told it’s going to be a really tough game because it’s the biggest rivalry, Wolves and West Brom. We need to show that we are the team that deserves to win the game.

“We’re going to be focused on our game, that’s what we always do, and whatever happens, we need to make sure that the fans will be proud of us at the end of the game, and we will be proud of our performance. That’s the only thing we have to care about.

“It’s about everything we’ve been doing since around the sixth game. We are a really strong team with a fighting mentality, and we want to show the people we can be a team which other teams fear about. That’s what we want to do.”

Lemina has only returned to the team for the last two games after being given compassionate leave following the death of his father.

In the Premier League win over Everton, the Wolves players celebrated by holding up a shirt with Lemina’s name on it, while the fans sung his name throughout the game.

“I was watching the (Everton) game with my whole family and we were almost crying about it, feeling the support of a lot of people, and I said that to them,” he added. “I’m with them every day and that’s what they do, and I really appreciate that because it gave me so much strength and faith during this period. That’s why I’m really happy to be back, to give my all for them.

“It’s a good feeling to get back to the team, to see them, I’m really happy to be back. They are like my family and really supported me when I was away, and I’m ready to give 100 per cent of my soul and physical ability to help them.

“I really enjoyed it. I hadn’t done much with the team, but I was ready to give my everything for them. I was happy to be back in front of the fans because even they’ve been supporting me a lot. It was a big and emotional sensation for me.”