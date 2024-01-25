Wolves boss Gary O'Neil will have strong message for players ahead of West Brom derby

As Wolves prepare to travel to The Hawthorns on Sunday, the club is in search of their first win at Albion since 1996.

The vast majority of Wolves' squad are not from the area, but O'Neil says he will ensure that every player understands how much it means to the supporters as Wolves look for a historic win.

"We do (have momentum), but we also go into it after two tough, big efforts," O'Neil said.

"Brentford for 120 minutes and then another physical and mental effort against Brighton. It's on me and the team now to make sure we get them back and recovered again.

"There's been some noise already from outside about the game and how big it is for the area. The lads understand and anyone who's not too sure will be made fully aware this week how important the game is to everybody.

"As they all are. We were desperate to beat Brentford in the FA Cup and West Brom will be no different. The fans will be more desperate for us to win, of course, and we respect that.

"But for us it's a cup game that we need to approach in the right way and try to get through to the fifth round."

Meanwhile, O'Neil is adamant that Wolves will not lose any key players this month as they look to make some loan additions before the Transfer window closes.

Pedro Neto and Hwang Hee-chan, among others, continue to draw attention from top teams after their impressive season so far.

"There's no chance of our good players leaving in this window," he added.

"We'll be focused on what we can add. No-one will be leaving that we don't want to leave.

"I am hopeful (of making additions) and the recruitment team know how important it is.

"We are short. When making subs when Pedro is coming off the pitch, it's tough. We have Tawanda (Chirewa) making his Premier League debut or Nathan Fraser, it's very difficult to make changes at this moment without taking something away from the group.

"Hopefully we can add a little bit in those areas, but I love the group and love we put Tawanda on and he did really well."