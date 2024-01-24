Liam Keen debrief: Striker woes remain but Wolves progression is clear to see

The game on Monday night had flashes of excitement for the neutral, but perhaps was not the most enthralling game.

Instead, it was a tactical battle between two good Premier League sides, and it was a battle Wolves could have come out on top of.

Tactically impressive

Gary O’Neil has been very impressive in how he has set his teams up this season.

Wolves’ starting XI was easy to predict at the Amex but the way in which Wolves played recognised Brighton’s strengths and where Wolves could punish them.

The Seagulls enjoyed most of the possession but struggled for a cutting edge and that was where Wolves stole the ball and launched a swift offensive, largely through Pedro Neto. A bit more composure would have resulted in a goal.

On top of that, there were several occasions where Wolves won the ball when Brighton attempted to play out from the back, but they could not punish those mistakes.

But overall, Wolves were impressively organised, diligent in defence and each player knew their role against a tough side.

Max Kilman hinted at it in a post-match interview, but it can be hard to stay switched on against Brighton as a defender when you are getting pulled out of defence constantly.

But Wolves’ backline have become very good at spotting the danger and being aggressive as they step out of their shape to try win the ball back.