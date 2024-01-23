Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brighton as two stars get 8/10

Jose Sa - 7

A fairly steady evening for Sa, who had little to do and was the quieter of the two goalkeepers.

Nelson Semedo - 8

Probably Wolves’ best player on the night, Semedo was excellent defensively and that was highlighted by a magnificent recovery tackle to deny Welbeck.

Max Kilman - 7

The skipper remains a consistent presence in this Wolves team and looked comfortable in defence once again.

Craig Dawson - 7

A composed figure who did well in the air and with the ball at his feet. Dawson was a calming influence on the side.

Toti Gomes - 7

Aggressive and assertive, Toti left his mark on this around him and did well throughout the game.

Matt Doherty - 6

Doherty did not have a bad game by any means, but he was quite quiet throughout the contest. He was unable to have any impact going forward.

Mario Lemina - 6

Lemina ironically improved in the latter stages of the game when he sat deep in front of the defence, but overall he looked understandably tired and off the pace. More to come.

Tommy Doyle - 8

Alongside Semedo, Doyle was Wolves’ other stand-out performer. Good on the ball and tough in the tackle, he broke up play really well.

Pablo Sarabia - 6

Sarabia was a bit frustrating, unfortunately. He gave the ball away cheaply and did not get into his flow.

Matheus Cunha - 6

Cunha had big opportunities but did not take them, while his decision making was poor. He has been in incredible form but had an off night at Brighton.

Pedro Neto - 7

Neto still has some work to do to get up to the speed of the game after his injury, but he looks dangerous in every attack and he created some big chances, which others should have taken.

Substitutes

Jean Ricner-Bellegarde (for Sarabia, 68), 6, Tawanda Chirewa (for Neto, 87).

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, Mosquera, H.Bueno, Hodge, Griffiths, Fraser.