Wolves defender set for loan move

The 22-year-old was previously on loan at MLS club FC Cincinnati and returned to Wolves at the end of the year.

He has been an unused substitute in the match day squad since the New Year, but has not featured for the first team despite Gary O'Neil being keen to take a look at him in action.

A number of Championship clubs were interested in Mosquera but he is now set to move to the Spanish top flight. The loan will not have an option to buy and Mosquera will return to Wolves in the summer.

This move is a big step up for the Colombian, but Wolves hope it will offer him more game time and experience before returning to challenge for a first team place in the Premier League.

The defender follows Wolves winger Goncalo Guedes, who also recently made a loan switch to Villarreal after Benfica agreed to cut his loan short.