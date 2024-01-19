Wolves executive chairman Jeff Shi: Playing the long game is the way to build success

Sometimes people are serious to know the answers and sometimes they are trying to find a random topic to start a conversation. But recently, I was asked two questions by a friend from an opposite direction: ‘What was the most difficult thing to manage after you joined the club?’ and ‘What’s the most positive thing that you have at Wolves?’

I thought it over, took maybe one minute to make sure I was answering sincerely, and said: “The most difficult thing might be how I manage my mood and actions after we lose, since losing games is a reality in the Premier League if you are not a ‘Big X’ team. The most positive is, in Wolverhampton, there is no need to go anywhere else. I can get to know and learn from all the young and talented people from different countries and continents, which opens my mind so much, not only to a variety of cultures but also to catching up with the fast tempo of the world and feeling younger and better educated”.

My solution for the aforementioned disappointment after losing games is to always look, think and work with a long-term view.

If we take this competition as a very long game, we can afford a lot of time to prepare everything, no matter how big or small, to improve ourselves until we are strong enough to win again.

Commercial and finance are important, people are so crucial, the academy is the future, strategy should be logical and evolving, our effort should be consistent and steady, we should change when we need to and be resilient when we feel tough. All these elements take time to bear fruit.

However, this kind of philosophy is totally against the common phenomenon we witness every day from TV, radio, social media, newspapers and forums, which are also a mirror of a typical mood of fans.

The game in the media industry is only targeting today. ‘Yesterday? Who cares. Tomorrow? It doesn’t matter. Sorry, are you talking about something that may happen in three years? Is it a joke? What, you are saying today’s win is partly a consequence tracing back to something you did three years ago? How can that be possible?’.