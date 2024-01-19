Brighton v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

But who will be available for the game and who will miss out?

Joao Gomes - 0% chance

After his red card against Brentford, Joao Gomes is suspended for Monday's clash.

The Brighton fixture will be the second of three games he will miss, meaning he will also be suspended for the Black Country derby against Albion and he will then return to face Manchester United at Molineux in the league.

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

Hwang is currently with South Korea at the Asia Cup and also nursing a hip injury.

He is likely to be available for his country's final group game, but will not be available for Wolves on Monday.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 0% chance

The talented defender recently made his Africa Cup of Nations debut and remains on international duty with Algeria.

Boubacar Traore - 0% chance

Traore is also away at AFCON with Mali and will not play for Wolves on Monday.