Wolves Women postpone Black Country Derby due to concerning outbreak

The rivals were due to meet in a Birmingham Challenge Cup semi-final at AFC Telford but the match is now off after 14 Wolves players and four staff members fell ill, leaving Dan McNamara’s squad unable to train.

Wolves have placed the blame on food provided after last weekend’s FA Cup fourth round win at Reading. Several of the home team’s players are also believed to have been affected.

“Originally we had 10 or 11 who reported they were ill on Monday and Tuesday,” explained Laura Nicholls, the club’s academy manager for operations.

“Then we had four or five more since then across the players and staff. We’ve even had some today and I know Reading are in a similar situation, where it’s taking a bit of time for some people to see the effects.

“Some of the effects have been quite dangerous so it’s important we put the health of the players first.

“14 of the playing staff and four of our coaching staff have been affected. Unfortunately, we’ve not been able to train this week or complete any preparation. We spoke with the County FA to get some support to cancel the game because we need to put the health of the players first.”

Wolves, of the Northern Premier League, had been on a high after stunning the Royals with a second half comeback to win 2-1 and set up a fifth round tie with Brighton.

A new date for the semi-final showdown with the Baggies will now be arranged.

Nicholls continued: “We’re all really disappointed. Sunday was a fantastic victory for us and we wanted to take that momentum into another high-profile game – a Black Country derby in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup which we want to retain. We won the competition last year and it’s something we’re keen to progress and do well in.

“We’ll work with West Brom to find a date that works for both of us alongside our league fixtures. It’s a really high-profile game and I know the fans of both clubs will be disappointed that they’ve not been able to come and support.

“From our perspective, we’ll make sure we get a date agreed with West Brom as soon as possible, get that publicised and give everyone the chance to attend and cheers both teams on.”