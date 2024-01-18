Dave Edwards: Wolves players continue to lift Molineux atmosphere

Firstly, I wasn’t expecting to see Molineux that full, it was a terrific effort from the Wolves fans in a tough time of year.

I was a little worried in the first 10 minutes. It was a typical Tuesday night game where Wolves were not really at it from an intensity point of view, and then Brentford got their goal.

But Wolves sparked into life and the players deserve a lot of credit for raising the atmosphere in the stadium with the way they played. They were brilliant.

It was an excellent first goal and Matheus Cunha was at the heart of it. He had a slow start to the game but he grew into it. He is fantastic to watch.

The way Gary O’Neil is playing him, from a tactical point of view, is giving him all the freedom he needs. He carries the ball, goes past players and creates chances – he’s a joy to watch.

Then it was exactly the same at the start of the second half, Wolves started a bit slow and conceded a goal. That deflated everyone but the players raised it again for a barnstorming finish to the 90 minutes. Wolves attacked consistently and got into good areas.

O’Neil made very impressive changes to win it for Wolves and it culminated in an excellent performance.