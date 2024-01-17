Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Brentford as three get 8s and a star gets 9/10

Jose Sa - 6

A difficult evening to judge Sa, who conceded two goals but did not make any glaring errors.

Nelson Semedo - 8

A very well taken goal and overall impressive performance from Semedo. He was involved in almost everything going forward and did well defensively.

Max Kilman - 8

A towering presence at the back who held his own when Wolves were under pressure late in extra-time.

Santi Bueno - 7

In difficult circumstances, it was sink or swim for Santi, and he did well. He has good awareness and positioning, which helped.

Toti Gomes - 7

Toti certainly got better throughout the game, but was a little sloppy in possession early on.

Matt Doherty - 7

Doherty may have been Wolves' best player in the first half but was sacrificed in the second half to bring Neto on. He looked set for a big performance and got into very good attacking areas.

Joe Hodge - 7

Considering his long lay-off, Hodge held his own. He looked after the ball well, played simple but effective passes and broke forward into spaces.

Tommy Doyle - 8

A brilliant display from Doyle who was excellent in possession and at the heart of everything Wolves did. He controlled the game.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

Sarabia was a little bit frustrating at times, but picked up good areas and created chances.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6

Definitely not a bad display from Bellegarde, but not as influential in the right areas. He worked hard, as always.

Matheus Cunha - 9

Cunha continues his remarkable form. On the official statistics he has not been awarded an assist for Semedo's goal as the goalkeeper made a save first before Semedo finished, but Cunha certainly made an impact on this game. After a dodgy start to the fixture, he grew into it and his assist for Fraser and penalty finish takes Wolves into the next round.

Substitutes

Pedro Neto (for Doherty, 57), 7, Mario Lemina (for Hodge, 70), 7, Nathan Fraser (for Bellegarde, 70), 7, Hugo Bueno (for Sarabia, 87), 6, Craig Dawson (for Cunha, 119).

Subs not used: Bentley, Mosquera, Griffiths, Chirewa.