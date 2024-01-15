Comment: Four Molineux men out to help drive Wolves on

But Gary O’Neil has often relied on the same starting XI to get him results, with fringe players coming in occasionally.

Here, we take a look at four players that could have a big second half of the season as Wolves continue to look up the Premier League table.

Jose Sa

The goalkeeper certainly has nothing to complain about with game time, as he has been O’Neil’s number one all season.

Sa has cut out some of the mistakes from last season but unfortunately still has the occasional error plaguing his game.

He is a very good goalkeeper that has found more consistency this season, but there improvement to be made. His shot-stopping abilities are excellent but he has, at times, struggled with distribution and the occasional clanger.

If Wolves are to make an unexpected charge for the European places they will need Sa at the top of his game in the second half of the season.