Wolves youngster keen on loan move following injury frustrations

The 21-year-old Manchester City academy graduate arrived at the club in 2021 - penning a three-year deal.

Hodge, who previously joined Derry City on loan before leaving without making an appearance due to injury, made a handful of appearances for Wolves last season.

This campaign he has only featured once for the club, in a Carabao Cup tie against Blackpool, and has since suffered a hamstring injury, with a shoulder problem hampering his comeback.

The Republic of Ireland under 21 captain has been named on the bench in Wolves' last two games against Brentford and Everton.

Back in October, Gary O'Neil insisted Hodge was part of his Wolves plans, but speaking to the Irish Examiner, Hodge believes a loan move would a big benefit for his progression.

Hodge said: "I need to get myself back on my feet as things have not fallen my way due to injuries.

“I want to go out on loan. I am speaking to people and I am waiting to see what comes up and what options I have. I want to play as high as I can.

"I definitely want to get out there as soon as soon as I can. Obviously I want to play football and hopefully something will happen.

"Injuries have not helped me this season and I missed out on playing for Ireland.

"But I will be fit and ready by the time the next internationals come around.

"Being made captain was a big feather in my cap. I managed to get a game but to miss out on the next couple was disappointing.

"I am still working as hard as ever and doing the same things as I was doing when things were going well.

Gary O'Neil: Joe Hodge still in Wolves plans

"I am learning from all this experience. I cannot get into the Wolves team at the present time because there are so many good players in front of me. I have no complaints about that. I will just kick on."