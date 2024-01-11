Sasa Kalajdzic 'felt like a fireman' during difficult Wolves run

Coming back from a serious knee injury last season, the Austrian saw his chances limited under Gary O'Neil this campaign.

However, he did score two late winners off the bench against Everton and Bournemouth and after completing a loan move to German side Eintracht Frankfurt, Kalajdzic admits he felt like an emergency option for Wolves.

“They simply relied on other players and not me,” he said in a press conference after being unveiled as a Frankfurt player.

“I tried to do my best in training, they never blamed me for that, and they told me I was always professional, that I always worked hard, but then they didn’t really give me a real reason.

“In the end I felt more like a fireman, called on when there’s a fire under the roof and then maybe I’ll come on and I’ll score a goal. Maybe save the situation. But I wanted to come into play now, when the result was normal.

“I know what I can do, I’ve definitely been able to learn something from this time. You can always learn something, anywhere.

“But most importantly you play. At the end of the day, it doesn’t do you any good if you don’t play and that’s the reason why I’m here now and no longer there.”

There is no option for Frankfurt to buy Kalajdzic at the end of the season and the striker will return to Wolves in the summer, with another decision to be made on his future.

Alongside wanting to play regularly, Kalajdzic also pushed for the move away to have his family settled as his wife is heavily pregnant with their first child, while the forward also wants to be called up by Austria to the European Championships in the summer.