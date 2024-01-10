£43million Wolves star proving worth under Gary O'Neil

The Brazilian signed on loan just over a year ago with an obligation to buy for £43million, making him Wolves’ record signing.

It was the start of a busy January window where Wolves brought in six key signings to help Julen Lopetegui save the club from relegation and Cunha arrived as the answer to Wolves’ number nine problem.

Although survival was achieved, that goalscoring problem remained. Cunha had good moments but struggled to fully adapt to the number nine role, with two goals and one assist in 20 appearances in all competitions.

Wolves, admittedly, overpaid for Cunha at a time when they were desperate, but it is now paying off.

In 20 Premier League games this season, the Brazilian has managed six goals and five assists and is in perhaps some of the best form of his whole career.

His flair, passion and quality has shone through in a Wolves side upsetting the odds, and head coach Gary O’Neil has played a big part in Cunha realising his potential, with him picking up a nomination for December’s Premier League player of the month.

“I’m really pleased with where he is and delighted for him as well because a lot of work has gone in from my side and from his side,” O’Neil said.

“Of course he has an incredible ability and quality that he doesn’t need me to help him with, but it’s how to put it on to a football pitch and into this team.